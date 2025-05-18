Cops Hop on a Rooftop for Special Olympics

Motorists traveling through the intersection of Main and Morton in Jacksonville likely did a double-take Friday morning. A number of area law enforcement officers were camped out on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts in an effort to raise money for the Illinois Special Olympics.

Representatives from the Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Police Departments, along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and West Central Joint Dispatch, took turns on the roof waving at traffic and collecting donations.

Luke Poore with the Jacksonville Police Department says being involved with the Special Olympics is near and dear to his heart. “I’ve been in the Special Olympics for probably seventeen or more years. It started when I was in college, when a retired State Trooper got me involved.

Special Olympics is probably one of my favorite parts of my job, it’s just uh, it’s pure joy. One hundred percent of the proceeds we raise go to the athletes all throughout the state.”

Law enforcement was on hand till noon Friday, selling items such as t-shirts, hats, and coffee mugs as well as taking any general donation from folks willing to help while they grabbed their morning coffee and doughnut.

Poore says if you missed the chance to get by to donate, you can still pitch in to help by going to the Jacksonville Police Department, where you can scan posted QR codes to donate online, or give cash or a check to Luke Poore, and he will get it to the Special Olympics.

The Cop on a Rooftop Campaign is a statewide event held every year by Special Olympics Illinois and Dunkin’ Donuts. Donors can choose which police organization on whose behalf they want to donate. To donate online or find out more information, go to support.soill.org.