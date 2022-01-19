Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In Fitness World Swimming Pool

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man found dead in a swimming pool at a Jacksonville fitness complex on Friday.

82 year old Gerald L. Glaus of Jacksonville was found deceased in a swimming pool at Fitness World Health Complex at 1:30PM on Friday.

Patterson says a cause of death is pending the final autopsy report. She says due to COVID-19, it take about 6 weeks to get toxicology reports to confirm a cause of death.

She says her office is unwilling to provide preliminary results in a case like this where there is an accidental and/or natural cause of death likely.

Patterson says she will provide an update once its available.