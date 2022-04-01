Coroner Identifies Victims of Greenfield Fire

The Greene County Coroner has identified the two females who perished in a house fire on Thursday.

Coroner Danny J. Powell says he was called to the scene of a structure fire in Greenfield at approximately 1:15 yesterday afternoon after West Central dispatch received a call of a kitchen fire at approximately 12:23 pm. Powel says A Greenfield Police officer and Greene County Sheriff’s deputy were the first to arrive at the scene and attempted to make entry into the home.

According to a report by the Riverbender, Powell said the officers were advised that two of the five individuals in the home at the time of the fire were still inside the residence. The two victims have been identified as 77-year-old Nancy L. Hillis and 11-month-old Danika C. Alderfer, both of Greenfield. An autopsy for both victims was scheduled for today in Springfield.

According to the report, both officers and the three occupants of the residence were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Powell said in his statement this afternoon “This is a very tragic and sad incident and our hearts go out to the victims and their families.”

He says the incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office, Greene County Coroner’s Office, and the Greenfield Fire Protection District.