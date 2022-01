By Jeremy Coumbes on January 14, 2022 at 5:07pm

A death investigation is being undertaken by the Morgan County Coroner after an individual was found dead in a local health club.

According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson, at approximately 1:30 p.m. today an 82-year-old man was found dead in the swimming pool at Fitness World Health Club at 1521 W. Walnut Street.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office is investigating. Patterson says an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.