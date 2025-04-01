Coroner Release ID of Man Found Dead over the Weekend

By Gary Scott on April 1, 2025 at 5:42am

Morgan County coroner Marcy Patterson has released the identity of the man found dead in a home on Railroad Street in Jacksonville over the weekend.

Patterson says the man has been identified as 24-year-old Deante Overton.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of West Railroad about 2:45 Sunday morning, and found Overton unresponsive inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patterson says the cause of death was a gunshot wound. But, she says it is not a case of murder or homicide.

The investigation is being handled by Jacksonville police, the coroner’s office, the Morgan County state’s attorney’s office and state police.

