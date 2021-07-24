Coroner Releases Identity of Deceased In Old State Road Crash

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the identity of a young woman killed in a single-vehicle roll over crash on Old State Road Friday night.

The passenger that was pronounced deceased at an area hospital at 7:46PM Friday is 19 year old Daiziana Burton of Jacksonville. Burton and the 17 year old driver of the 2007 Honda Accord were both ejected from the vehicle after the vehicle went off the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a ditch on the south side of the roadway, and then rolled several times before coming to a stop.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their current status is unknown.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) and the Morgan County Coroner’s office are continuing the investigation.