Coroner Releases Identity of Man Struck & Killed on I-55 on Friday Evening

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 55 in Springfield on Friday evening.

48 year old Edwin Bartosh of Springfield was pronounced deceased by Allmon shortly after 7PM Friday on I-55 northbound near mile marker 96 near the Illinois Route 29 exit. Bartosh is said to have been struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Allmon said in a press release Saturday night that an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.