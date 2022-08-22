Coroner’s Office Release Identity of Couple Killed in Single-Crash Vehicle in Alexander

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the identities of two people who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Alexander on Saturday night.

Authorities were called to Old Route 36 at Orleans Road in Alexander on Saturday to a one-vehicle roll over crash at 10:07PM. The preliminary traffic investigation revealed that the car was eastbound on Old Route 36 when it left the roadway and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.

One occupant, 38-year-old, Joshua Perabeau, of Jacksonville, was transported from the scene of the crash by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second occupant, his wife, 36-year-old Kimberly Perabeau, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation into the crash continues to be investigated by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.