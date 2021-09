In a correction to our original story on the letter sent to District 117 regarding the COVID-19 testing state mandate, we reported that a member of the District 117 School Board had signed the letter but did not reveal the name.

According to District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek, the person in question has the same name as a member of the District 117 school board, but is not the same person. No board member signed the letter.

We apologize for the confusion.