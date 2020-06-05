Correction: Jersey School Superintendent To Remain, Sievers To Take Over As Curriculum Coordinator

In WLDS News’ article about the recent hiring of Andrea Lee as Calhoun School District #40, we incorrectly reported that Jersey School District Superintendent Brad Tuttle was being replaced by former Calhoun Superintendent Dr. Kate Sievers. Tuttle is not being replaced. Dr. Sievers is coming to the Jersey School District to take an administrative position in curriculum. We apologize for the inconvenience.

