Correction to Passavant Layoff Story

By Gary Scott on September 21, 2020 at 11:27am

WLDS-WEAI would like to issue a correction to a news story that ran on our stations last Friday.

It’s with regards to the number of layoffs in the Memorial Health Systems.

WLDS-WEAI news noted in the story that there were 143 layoffs throughout the system, which includes Passavant Hospital and four other hospitals.

WLDS news further reported that 29 workers from Passavant Hospital were part of the layoffs, and named Passavant CEO Dr. Scott Boston as the source of the quote.

But, Dr. Boston did not release the information to WLDS news.

WLDS-WEAI and our news department apologizes for the error.