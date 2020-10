WLDS News is issuing the following correction to a story broadcast on Friday.

In the story regarding the appointment of two staff members as principal and dean of students in the Waverly School District, the WLDS News story incorrectly attributed that comments made by Superintendent Dustin Day included the statement that “Thursday an email was also allegedly sent to parents.”

The statement was not made by Day in his comments to WLDS. WLDS apologizes for the error and any confusion caused by it.