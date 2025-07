By Gary Scott on July 10, 2025 at 9:02am

WLDS-WEAI news is offering a correction to a news story we had early this morning.

We incorrectly said David Sheehan of Concord was arrested on a weapons violation. That is not correct.

Sheehan was involved at all in the alleged crime.

Three teens were arrested for the break in on Lavan Drive.

WLDS-WEAI apologizes for the mistake.