Corrections Facilities Statewide Have Less Than Half Their Employees Vaccinated; Jacksonville at 61%; Western at 37%

Regional Department of Corrections Facilities are slightly ahead of their colleagues when it comes to following Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

In FOIA-requested data obtained by WLS-ABC7 Chicago’s I-Team and Capitol Fax, Jacksonville Correctional Facility is showing 261 out of 425 corrections employees fully vaccinated, or roughly 61%. That’s well ahead of the 46% statewide. Western Correctional Facility in Mt. Sterling lags behind, showing 168 out of 460 employees reporting full vaccination, that just 37%. In late July, IDOC reported just 44% overall had been vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs is well ahead of IDOC across the board. Showing just under 75% of the employees fully vaccinated across the state, with just under 81% having at least one dose. The Quincy Veterans Home has 384 out of 476 employees have received at least one or both doses, amounting to 80.7%. According to Capitol Fax, IDVA has improved vastly since July, when the vaccination rate was just 64% across the board.

Jacksonville Correctional Facility is currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19. According to numbers released today, the Morgan County Health Department reports 31 cases connected to the facility.