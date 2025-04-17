Costello Says the US Ag Department is losing wisdom and experience.

By Gary Scott on April 17, 2025 at 10:26am

Illinois ag director Jerry Costello has a real concern about cuts in staff to the US Ag department and the impact of the trickle down effect in states like Illinois.

Costello says early retirement and reduction in force notices are taking a real toll on local offices.

He says 37 people so far this year in Illinois working with US ag have either taken early retirement or been the victim of a reduction in force notice.

Costello says this institutional knowledge can’t be replaced in the short term

He fears a foreign animal disease and the lack of experience in dealing with it at the federal level could be catastrophic.

Costello joined the Illinois Farm Bureau in Washington last month in a leaders-to-Washington program.

