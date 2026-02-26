Saputo Cheese USA has issued a voluntary recall of select Great Value cottage cheese products due to a possible health risk. Some of those products are sold at Walmart.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that some liquid dairy ingredients used in the items may not have been fully pasteurized to state regulatory standards. That could pose a risk if eaten especially for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The affected products were sold under the Great Value label at Walmart stores and distribution centers in 24 states including Illinois. The recall covers multiple varieties of cottage cheese with “Best If Used By” dates ranging from April 1st to April 3rd this year.

So far, no illnesses or hospitalizations have been reported in connection with these products. However, consumers who purchased any of the recalled cottage cheese are urged not to eat It and instead dispose of it or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

More information is available by calling Saputo Cheese USA at 1-888-587-2423