Coultas Inducted In ICBA Hall of Fame For Class of ’20

West Central Illinois has another well-known ICBA Hall of Fame member for the Class of 2020. As a Friend of Basketball, long-time Winchester basketball scoreboard officials and Winchester tournament historian Kent Coultas will go into the hall along with WLDS’ own Mark Whalen.

Coultas, known as the Winchester Tournament Whiz to many, has been responsible for announcing, score keeping and paperwork for Winchester basketball since at least 1984. Coultas has been responsible for the history room at the 98 year old tournament as well as being a historian of Winchester sports.

Coultas and Whalen, pandemic permitting, will be inducted at a banquet later in the coming year.