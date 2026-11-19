There’s a new sheriff in town in Greene County, and with it comes a few changes in the county’s law enforcement community.

White Hall Police Chief Luke Coultas tendered his resignation to the White Hall City Council at their November 10th meeting. Coultas has been chief of police since 2016. He took over the reins from Jack Wallis who retired in 2015.

Coultas has been a police officer in White Hall for almost 20 years. He’ll now move into a new role. Several months ago, Sheriff-elect Chris Weller announced that if he were elected sheriff, he would make Coultas his Chief Deputy.

Coultas’ resignation will become effective with the City of White Hall on November 30, Weller’s first day in office.

According to River County News, Coultas expressed deep gratitude for serving not only the citizens of the city but his staff, and mayors and city councils past and present for giving him the opportunity to serve as chief of police.