Coultas Steps Down at WC

By Gary Scott on November 18, 2025 at 6:40am

West Central is looking for a new head football coach.

Matt Coultas has submitted his resignation to the Winchester and Bluffs administration.

Coultas and the Cougars made post season this year, before they were knocked off in the first round by WIVC powerhouse Camp Point.

Coultas says he’s been a coach for a long time, and it’s now time to focus on the family.

He says he has been married as long as he has been a coach, and he and his wife don’t know what fall is like without football.

Coultas says it was a very difiicult decision.

He says he will not make any recommendations for a new coach.

Coultas was head coach at West Central for 7 years, putting together a record of 35 and 29. His teams made the playoffs in 4 of his last five seasons.