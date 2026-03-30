Council begins the Comprehensive Planning process

By Gary Scott on March 30, 2026 at 10:04am

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the proposed comprehensive plan for the city is a must.

The Jacksonville city council last week approved $105-thousand to fund a comprehensive plan from Greg Sutton of TEC Consulting in Naperville.

Ezard knows Sutton through the city’s lobbyiest.

He says this will not be a complaint session. He says public meetings will focus on the future.

Ezard says there will be a temptation at the public meetings to complaint about what the city has, or has not done. He wants to look forward.

Ezard says it’s been too long since the last study, 2005. This is usually done every 10 to 15 years, but it’s expensive

Ezard says there will be at least a couple of public open houses, giving city residents a chance to talk about what they would like to see happen as the council plans the future.