Council Okays Demolition

The Jacksonville city council last night authorized the administration to go to court to begin the formal demolition of a fire damaged abandoned apartment building on West State.

The item on the agenda read the council would waive bids, and accept a demolition proposal from Jaren Industries, whose equipment is at the site at 342 West State. That’s where a fire gutted the abandoned Cherry Apartments January 15th.

But, Mayor Andy Ezard says this is a legal request.

It will allow the city to begin demolition as soon as the courts rule.

Ezard says the cost will be exorbitant…roughly a half a million dollars.

He thinks the city has no choice but to move forward no matter who pays. Morgan County probation chief Todd Dillard has had to move his operations across the street into the former location for probation. Dillard told the council last night his department serves 450 clients and fifty more juveniles, and the operations now are clumsy.

Ezard says there is a criminal, arson investigation ongoing that limits the wiggle room for the city.

Alderwoman Lori Large Oldenettal questioned the move, only from the financial standpoint of spending down the city’s cash reserves for this. But, she says she understands this is what the city must do for the neighbors and not detract from all the work the city has done downtown.