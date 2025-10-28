Council Rejects New Liquor License

The Jacksonville city council essentially said no last night to the addition of a liquor license for a business on North Clay.

The request was for a convenience store on North Clay at the railroad tracks. The request was for a double B license, which would allow the sale of alcoholic beverages beyond beer and wine. No other convenience store in the city has that kind of license. The request for 600 North Clay came from Mirtella Mast on behalf of Second Chance of Springfield.

No alderman offered a motion for approval, and the council essentially rejected the request.

The city council did approve a rezoning request from Mast for an empty lot at 400 East Lafayette from residential to business. Mast reportedly wants to put up a prefab building for a storefront.

Aldermen said yes to tax increment financing grants for the Hockenhull building at 206 and 208 East State for brick work, Guse’s Pub and Eatery at Main and College for north wall stabilization, and the West Morgan Depot for emergency facade repair.

And, the council witnessed the promotion of Lucas Poore to sergeant for the Jacksonville police department.