Counterfeit Cash Problem In Jacksonville

Jacksonville businesses have been getting hit with a rash of counterfeit money.

Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers reports that over the past few weeks, several businesses have been receiving counterfeit cash in the form of $20 bills.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning these incidents or the individuals connected to them, to contact Crime Stoppers by leaving an anonymous tip online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. Click on the leave a tip button on the homepage and fill out the form.

You may also call anonymously at 217-243-7300. Tips may also be submitted through the mobile app found on ITunes or the Google App Store. You may also text in tips anonymously to the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be PAYOUT.

Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.