County Board Buys Truck for Animal Control

By Gary Scott on October 7, 2025 at 6:45am

The Morgan County board yesterday morning approved the purchase of a used truck for the animal control program.

The board bought the used 2024 Chevrolet pick up for $28,623 from Bates Chevrolet/GMC in Carlinville. Racer Wood says the board looked at buying a new one, but the cost would have been $40-thousand plus.

The $28, 600 bid was the low bid. The top bid for a used truck was $35,367.

He says the truck now used by Lisa Ladely is a 2012 Ford pick up that now needs constant repairs.

The board also approved the re-appointment of Mary English to the Housing Authority Board.

And the board also appointed James Harris to the Willow Creek Drainage District o nthe advice of the district board.