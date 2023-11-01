County Clerk Reminds No Election This Month, Registration Card Mailing Nearly Complete

The Morgan County Clerk is reminding residents that there is not an election next week. County Clerk Jill Waggener says with other states holding elections today and next Tuesday, it has caused a fair amount of confusion locally among both voters and election judges.

“I think that we are just accustomed to having a November election, and of course, the calendars still print Election Day on those. So we have had several calls wanting to know about a November election and that they had not heard anything. So there is not an election in November this year. Our next election will be the primary for the presidential election which is on March 19th.”

Waggener says her office staff had already fielded several calls Tuesday morning from individuals asking if there is an election next week.

On the election front, however, Waggener says the large amount of work to send updated election cards to all registered voters in Morgan County is almost complete. “At this point, we are almost finished. We’re just in the process of printing out Woodson and I think we have one hundred cards left to print. Everything else has been mailed out. So Woodson should be getting their cards I would say within the next week to week and a half.”

Waggener is also reminding residents to review those new voter registration cards when they arrive and report any errors that may be found. “Again please check those over if you have misspellings. If you have a question about something that is on that please call my office.

Also if you happen to get one for someone who doesn’t live in your house anymore, or children who used to live here and don’t anymore either send those back to us with just a little notation and your initials on it and the relationship, or bring it back to the office and we can get those removed from the roles.”

Anyone with a voter registration card issue can call the Morgan County Clerk’s Office at 217-243-8581, or stop by the office located on the first floor of the Morgan County Courthouse at 300 West State Street in Jacksonville.