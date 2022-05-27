County Clerk’s Office Open for Early Voting Saturday

Morgan County residents who would like to vote early for the state primary but who can’t because of work will have the opportunity to do so this weekend.

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says her office will be open for both early voting and registration Saturday morning.

“We started early voting on the 19th of this month. We are voting from 8:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday. We are open this Saturday the 28th from 9:00 to 12:00 and then we will also be open on [Saturday] June 25th from 9:00 to 12:00. So you can come in and early vote anytime during regular office hours and those two additional Saturdays. You can also register to vote and vote while you’re in here and everything will get taken care of at that time.”

Early voting runs now through the June primary which will be held on the 28th of next month. To early vote or register to vote, go to the County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Morgan County Courthouse.

Waggener says those who cannot come in this Saturday but still want to vote early will have another opportunity as the office will be open Saturday, June 25th from 9 to noon as well.