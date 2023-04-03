County Clerk’s Office Open Late Ahead of Tuesday’s Election

The Morgan County Clerk’s Office will be open later this evening for anyone who wants to cast their ballot or register to vote ahead of Tuesday’s Consolidated Election.

County Clerk Jill Waggener says her office saw a few people in to vote Saturday morning. She says unfortunately she anticipates a low turnout for this election, however, she is pleased with the early turnout so far.

Waggener says her office will be open later tonight and tomorrow for the election. “The day before any election by statute, I always have to be open until 5:00 pm, and we also have election judges coming in to pick up ballots and keys for various places until five o’clock tonight.

Both today and tomorrow my office is open only for election-related issues and anyone who would fall under that grace period where you’re changing your name or needing to register and vote. You have from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm to do that only in my office tomorrow.”

Vote by Mail and nursing home ballots are still being received by the Clerk’s Office. Waggner says despite the historically low turnout for consolidated elections, there are several contested races that could see some good turnout, such as incumbents in Jacksonville Ward 4, and South Jacksonville Village President each having challengers.

Numerous school boards, Village Trustee Boards, and aldermanic seats are also up for grabs throughout the WLDS/WEAI listening area.

You can find a complete list at WLDS.com on the election 2023 page located under the news tab.

The polls open at 6:00 tomorrow morning and close at 7 pm. We will bring you updates throughout the day Tuesday, followed by live updates from the Morgan County Courthouse tomorrow night on WEAI 107.1 FM The Eagle.