County Commissioners Pause to Remember Bill Meier

The Morgan County Commissioners held a very nuts and bolts meeting this morning with one exception.

Upon opening the meeting, Commission Chair Ginny Fanning took a moment to remember the late Bill Meier who passed away after a lengthy illness on November 10th.

“I’d like to start the meeting with remembering our colleague Bill Meier. How much he meant to not just this group here in this room, but without a doubt the entire Morgan County. Serving our county for 18 years and always having the best at heart for what he could do for our county”

Meier became a commissioner in 2004 and was serving his 3rd term at the time of his death. Fanning said following the meeting that as she understands it, the Morgan County Republican Committee has said there has been a lot of interest from potential candidates for the newly vacant seat.

Fanning says she anticipates having a nominee for appointment in the near future.

During regular business, the County Commissioners approved bills in the amount of $249,487.75. Fanning said that the amount was inflated this time around due to a payment of half of the county’s liability insurance premium totaling just over $205,000.

Fanning also updated that contract negotiations with the jailer and bailiffs union are going well, and the County Commissioners anticipate an agreement being reached soon.

Also noted prior to closing, the Commissioners are reminding the public that the Morgan County Courthouse will be closed this Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.