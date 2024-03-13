County Election Judges Ready to Go For Primary Election on March 19

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says that her office is ready to go for Primary Election Day on Tuesday, March 19.

Currently, the county is in grace period voting and the early voting period. The final early voting Saturday is this Saturday from 9AM to Noon.

Waggener says she’s ready to go with enough election judges to cover all of the county’s precincts: “A month ago, I was not so confident we would have coverage, but after our election judge schooling last week, I have many new judges, which I’m very thankful for because they are always hard to find judges – but I am confident that as it stands right now that I will have judges at every precinct and have what I need for coverage.”

Waggener says the option to be an election judge for the primary election has closed, but a second opportunity will open prior to the November General Election.

According to numbers on Monday, early voting and vote-by-mail ballots that have been cast have been few. As of Monday in Morgan County, 530 people have cast their ballots for the primary.

During the 2020 primary election, turnout was just over 20%. That was the lowest total since the 14% tallied during the 2000 primary election season.