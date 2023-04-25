County Given Clean Bill of Financial Health, New Squads for Sheriff’s Office Approved

Morgan County was given a clean bill of financial health Monday morning.

Adam Withee with Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote & Flynn, Ltd. Presented the County Commissioners with the county’s annual audit during their regular meeting. Withee said the county’s audit contained zero findings for the second straight year after some were found previously due to the turnover in the Treasurer’s Office.

Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says the county is in good financial health. “We were very pleased with the audit that was presented this morning. The county is in excellent shape with no issues so we’re always glad to hear that, and we’re looking forward to hopefully another good year.”

Fanning praised officials for putting in the work to give the county a clean audit. “We have a great group of elected officials here that all contribute to the work that is being done and then the audit will then reflect that. They all presented their information to the auditors and they were pleased with the results.”

In other action during the meeting this morning, the Commissioners approved the purchase of three new patrol vehicles for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The SUVs cost $44,155 each with $110,000 coming from the general fund and the rest coming from the Sheriff’s special funds.

Sheriff Mike Carmody told the commissioners his office currently has three vehicles out of service and they were lucky to find the three 2022 model year vehicles through Westown Ford given the ongoing supply chain issues across the industry.