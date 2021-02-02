County-Level Vaccination Data Now Available on IDPH Website

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting county-level vaccine inventory data on its website.

IDPH announced Monday the expansion of data available at dph.illinois.gov. According to the site, just over 1.8 million doses have been administered statewide.

As of Monday, 3,366 doses have been administered in Morgan County, representing 1.65% of Morgan County’s total population of 33,976. Morgan County has a seven-day administered doses average of 152 with a total reported inventory of 1,530.

By comparison, Cass County has vaccinated 170 people, representing 1.39% of Cass County residents. Greene County is at 2.09%, with 272 vaccinated. Scott County is at 2.40% having vaccinated 118 of the 4,926 total population.

IDPH also announced more than 40 additional vaccination locations have been added around the state in the past week, for a current total of 310 locations open to the public.

IDPH officials say at this time, vaccinations are by appointment only and are extremely limited due to the limited amount of vaccine. More than 3.2 million Illinoisans are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.