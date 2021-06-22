County Market of Girard has Successful Grocery Pick Up Trial Run in Carrollton

Greene County residents are getting a little help with food availability from the City of Girard.

The Girard County Market grocery store had a successful test run with grocery pick up service in Carrollton on Friday. The retailer brought a food delivery station trailer to Carrollton in May not long after Kroger announced both their stores in the county would close, leaving few options for accessibility to fresh food within the county.

Molly Peters with the Greene County Health Department sent the update to food accessibility issue in Green today. She says thanks go out to Girard County Market Store Director, Jason James, Boyd Healthcare Services for use of the parking lot, and the City of Carrollton, IL for making the delivery point happen.

The delivery point trailer is located in the parking lot of the former IGA store in Carrollton at 803 5th Street. Groceries can be ordered from the Girard County Market online and will be delivered to the site for pick up twice a week.

To use the service, go to shop.rosieapp.com/countymarket300 and create an account or log in to order from the store. Users can then select Carrollton Pick Up when checking out and schedule an available date and time for the pick-up. Orders can also be placed via mobile devices by downloading the Rosie app and following the instructions.

Peters says anyone who needs help with ordering or who does not have internet service but would like to use the pick-up service, can reach out to the town libraries White Hall, Roodhouse, Greenfield, and Carrollton for assistance.

Peters says residents using the service should call the County Market-Girard store for any questions about the service, products, or problems with ordering at 217-627-2011