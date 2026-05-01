County Wide Clean Up Tomorrow (Saturday)

By Gary Scott on May 1, 2026 at 11:03am

Morgan County residents are encouraged to take part in a county wide clean up tomorrow.

The clean up is in conjunction with GFL Environmental, and will be done at the company’s site at 2263 State Highway 104 just pass the overpass between Franklin and Jacksonville.

Residents are asked to clean up their property, and haul the goods to the site tomorrow.

People must live in Morgan County, and be a GFL customers in good standings.

There is a limit to one trip per customers, and people are asked to bring proof of address.