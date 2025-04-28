County Zoning is Coming

The Morgan County board heard concerns from a rural Morgan County resident about upcoming zoning laws for the county.

Michael Woodyard spoke out at this morning’s meeting, voicing concerns about the zoning laws, and the environmental impact they would have on rural residents. Woodyard says rural residents want to be left alone and don’t need zoning.

But, Morgan County board chairman Mike Wankel, as chairman says the county will have no choice.

The state is requiring all counties to have comprehensive zoning plans in place by January 1st of next year. He says this is not by the board’s choice.

Woodyard told the board he’s concerned about the lack of representation on the board from farmers, and at first claimed no one from rural Morgan County serves as commissioner. But, commissioner Racer Wood corrected him, saying he lives in rural Morgan County at Lake Jacksonville.

Wankel says he understands Woodyard’s concerns, and the board will consider all of that before acting. But, the timetable is tight.

He says there will be public meetings about zoning in the coming months and the public will be allowed to talk at these meetings.

Wankel says the public will be notified when these discussions start.

