County’s Electrical Aggregation Rate About A Penny Higher Than Current Ameren Rate

Morgan County Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning wants to ensure that members of the county’s electrical aggregation program received a letter this past week.

Fanning says the letter details how electrical aggregation customers are currently on a higher rate than those who have opted to choose Ameren-Illinois as their electrical delivery service.

Fanning says the difference in the service rate, starting July 1st is about a penny for county residents: “For the county, our rate is 8.66 cents per kilowatt hour. We have been notified that Ameren, at this point, is not quite a penny lower at 7.867 cents. Obviously, people can opt to get out of our Homefield Energy agreement.”

Fanning says that they have already heard feedback from one county resident about whether or not they are going to opt out of the Homefield Energy aggregation agreement: “We did hear from one of our constituents saying that they thought they would wait until they see what the winter rates are going to be. That’s when our consultant said that things may go higher. Those rates will be set in September. So, if our people want to check into what the winter rates are going to be, they can always opt out of Homefield then. We just want to make sure that everyone knows that our rate now is 8.66 cents effective July 1.”

Jacksonville City Clerk Skip Bradshaw said in a press release last Monday that the city’s rate is $12.2 cents per kilowatt hour. The City’s Program rate is an all-inclusive fixed rate and will not change until it expires in December of 2024. Bradshaw warned the public that due to the volatility in the electrical market, that Ameren’s rate could return to an upward swing at any time. Bradshaw says that the city’s municipal aggregation consultant Good Energy is asking residents who are in the agreement to remain patient.