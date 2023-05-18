Couple Arrested in Pike After Husband Fails to Register as Sex Offender

Two people were arrested yesterday in Barry after authorities were tipped off that a sex offender was unlawfully residing at an address in the town.

According to a press release by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:20 am Thursday, a criminal investigation was initiated when Chief Deputy Zack Orr received information that 37-year-old John R. Campbell of Quincy was residing in a camper at a residence in the 800 block of Front Street in Barry.

According to Orr, during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Campbell had been continuing to register as a sex offender in Qunicy but was listing his address as homeless, failing to disclose he was staying in Pike County.

When Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the Front Street residence Wednesday, John Campbell’s wife Amanda Campbell allegedly lied to the officers, telling them that John was not at the residence.

According to the report, upon further investigation, John Campbell was located hiding in the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

John was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. Amanda Campbell was also arrested for obstructing justice. Both were transported to the Pike County Jail.

John Campbell was charged with indecent solicitation and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, grooming, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than 13 years old in Pike County court in March of 2012.

He pleaded guilty to counts 1 and 2 and was subsequently sentenced to serve eight years and six years concurrently in the Illinois Department of Corrections in January of 2013. The charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than 13 years old was dismissed per the plea,

Amanda Campbell was granted a $3,000 recognizance bond and made a first appearance in court this morning.

John Campbell also appeared in Pike County Court this morning where bond was set at $30,000 with 10% to apply. Public defenders were appointed for each by the court.