Couple Identified In Fatal Kane House Fire

By Benjamin Cox on September 18, 2024 at 9:50am

Greene County authorities have identified the couple who died in a house fire north of Kane on Sunday.

Greene County Coroner Danny Powell says that 60-year old Timothy Dougherty and his wife 59-year old Carol Dougherty died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries sustained in the blaze at their home at 626 Providence Road on Sunday morning.

Powell tells the Journal-Courer that the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the fire to identify a cause.

Services for the Doughterys have not been announced at this time.