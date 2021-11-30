COVID-19 Begins Spiking Up Locally

COVID-19 cases spiked over the weekend in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Health Department reports 87 new cases of the virus since their previous report on November 15th. Cases have shown a steady increase since the middle of the month.

Two new outbreaks of the virus are listed on the report, with 18 cases being reported at The Pointe and 5 cases being reported at the Morgan County Jail. A previous outbreak at Aperion Care has now dropped off the list.

There are currently 105 active cases of COVID-19 in Morgan County, with 3 of those cases currently hospitalized. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Morgan County has a 4.18% positivity rate over the last week. Morgan County remains labeled as a county of high transmission.

Cass, Brown, and Greene counties have been dropped to places of substantial transmission over the week.

According to IDPH, 49.52% of Morgan County’s population is fully vaccinated.

Jacksonville School District 117 is also noting the rise in cases. In an email sent out this afternoon by Superintendent Steve Ptacek addressing concerns about school activities, he noted that on November 16th the district only had 18 students out due to either exclusion or isolation and yesterday, the district now reports 94 students out. The district’s record high for exclusion and/or isolation is 17 over the last 19 months. Ptacek says the district’s Covid protocols must stay in place for students to remain for in-person learning.