COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise Across Region

The Morgan County Health Department has confirmed 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 today. The cases include a female in her 20s who is hospitalized, a female in her 20s who is isolated at home, a male in his 30s who is recovered, and a female in her 20s who is recovered. The two new recovered cases are Morgan County residents who were quarantined in another county and are no longer contagious. 138 individuals remain quarantined today and 5 are currently hospitalized in Morgan County. Morgan County’s overall case count is now at 229.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a mobile testing site at the Morgan County Fairground from Thursday, August 6th to Sunday August 9th from 9AM to 5PM each day. No appointment will be needed. No out of pocket cost is expected; but if you do have health insurance, bring your insurance card with you. Results will be supplied as soon as they are available. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Morgan County Health Department COVID-19 Testing site at Passavant Area Hospital is fully booked for this week.

Scott County Health Department officials announced 1 new case of COVID-19 today, a male in his 30s who is isolated and recovering at home. Scott County has now had a total of 10 positive cases.

Greene County Health Department officials reported a total 4 new cases of COVID-19 today. The health department is no longer releasing age demographics or specifics on cases. Greene County’s total positive case count now stands at 26.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County today. The positive cases include a female in her teen’s, a female in her 30’s,three males in their 30’s, a male in his 40’s, two females in their 50’s, two females in their 60’s, a male in his 60’s, and a male in his 70’s. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 218. The total number recovered is 160, with eleven deceased. One person remains hospitalized.

The Schuyler County Health Department reported 1 new case late yesterday evening, a female in her 50s. Schuyler County has had 16 total cases with 14 now released from restriction.

Pike County Health Department officials announced 1 new case of COVID-19 today, a male in his 20s who is currently isolated at home. Pike County has now had 14 total cases. There are currently 3 active cases in Pike County.

Macoupin County Health officials reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 late yesterday evening. Macoupin County now has had a total of 143 positive cases, including 4 deaths.

IDPH today announced 1,471 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity is 3.9%.