COVID-19 Continues To Claim Lives Across West Central IL

Multiple deaths related to COVID-19 were again confirmed yesterday as case counts continue to steadily rise.

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of two deaths related to COVID-19 yesterday. One, a female in her 90’s died at a long term care facility, and other a male in his 70’s died at a hospital. Both passed away Wednesday. Morgan County health officials also confirmed 53 new cases of the virus. There is now a total of 348 active cases, with 18 people currently hospitalized. Over 600 residents are under quarantine currently, and to date, Morgan County now has had 54 deaths attributed to the virus.

Pike County Health Department officials received confirmation of another death related to COVID-19 yesterday. The patient was a male in 60’s. Pike County also confirmed an additional 21 cases, bringing the county’s active case total to 129 with 16 of those hospitalized. 30 Pike County resident deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Greene County Health Officials also confirmed the death of a resident related to a long term care facility outbreak. No age or gender information was provided in the announcement. 24 new positive cases were confirmed yesterday with the Greene County Health Department announcing 12 were community spread, and the other 12 were spread in a shelter care setting. Greene Countynow has 138 active cases, and has now had 35 deaths attributed to the virus.

21 new cases were confirmed in Cass County yesterday. Health Department officials say all new cases are community acquired and not associated with any long term care facilities. Cass has 207 currently active cases with three people hospitalized.

Seven new cases have been confirmed in Brown County in the last two days. Brown County Health Department officials say there are currently 80 active cases in Brown, all of which are isolating at home.

Winchester Community School District No. 1 announced today they received notice of two positive cases of COVID on Wednesday afternoon, one student and one staff member. Administrators say all close contacts have been notified and placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Schuyler County Health officials announced their 2nd death of a resident from COVID-19 yesterday. The individual was a resident in her 70s. Schuyler County also reported 22 new cases of the virus yesterday, almost a single-day record for the county. Schuyler County has now surpassed 300 overall cases of the virus, with 71 currently active.

Statewide the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,959 new cases, and an additional 192 deaths. The 7-day rolling statewide positivity rate remained at 10.4%