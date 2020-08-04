COVID-19 Counts Rise in 5 West Central IL Counties Over the Weekend

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of two additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 1st. The 211th -212th cases are a male in his 60’s and a female in her 70’s both isolating at home. The Health Department received confirmation of six additional cases on Sunday, August 2nd. The 213th –218th cases are: 1 female in her teens, 1 female in her 20’s, 3 females in their 30’s and 1 female in her 50’s, all isolating at home. The Health Department received confirmation of seven additional cases today. The 219th – 225th cases are: 1 male in his 20’s, 2 males in their 40’s, 1 female in her 50’s, 1 male in his 70’s and 2 females in their 70’s, all isolating at home. 148 cases have been released from restriction in Morgan County. There are currently 71 active cases and 128 individuals are quarantined due to close contact with a positive case. There have been 6 overall deaths in Morgan County to date.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend. The positive cases include a male in his teen’s, a female in her teen’s, a female in her 20’s, a male in his 30’s, and a male in his 50’s. Positive cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 206. The total number released from restriction is 156, with eleven deceased. One case is currently hospitalized. Cass County has a new case rate of 147 per 100,000, and the overall case rate is the 6th highest in the State of Illinois, placing it on IDPH’s endangered list.

The Greene County Health Department received confirmation of 3 new cases of COVID-19 today and have released 1 person from restriction. Greene County has had 22 overall cases of COVID-19 with now 14 recovered and now 8 active cases of the county.

Brown County Health Department officials reported 1 new case of COVID-19 over the weekend. Brown County has now had 13 overall positive cases, with 11 released from restriction, and now 2 currently active cases.

Macoupin County Health Department officials reported 1 new case of COVID-19 over the weekend. Macoupin County now has had 140 overall positive cases. 54 have been released from restriction, 82 cases are currently active, and there have been 4 confirmed deaths from the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 27th –August 2nd is 4.0%.