COVID-19 Numbers Begin To Steadily Rise Again

COVID-19 numbers have gone back up after a brief lull over the holiday weekend.

Morgan County Health officials reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Morgan County’s active case count is now at 134, with 11 hospitalized. 388 people are also under quarantine.

The Cass County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Cass County has now surpassed 1,600 total cases overall of the virus. The active case count in Cass is 122 with 3 hospitalized.

The Schuyler County Health Department reported 2 new cases of the virus yesterday along with an additional death. Schuyler County has now had 13 residents overall die from complications from COVID-19. Schuyler County currently has 26 active cases.

Pike County Health officials announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Pike County currently has 77 active cases, with 13 of those hospitalized.

The Brown County Public Health Department announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Currently there are 56 active cases in Brown County, with 1 of those hospitalized.

Greene County Health officials reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Greene County now has 33 active cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 7,374 new cases of the virus throughout the state yesterday, along with 178 additional deaths. As of Tuesday night, 4,244 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital due to the virus, with 882 of those in the ICU. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is remaining steady at 7.6%.