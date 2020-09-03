COVID-19 Numbers Rise in 5 West Central IL Counties Today

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in West Central Illinois.

Morgan County Health Officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 today. 32 inmates were positive at the Jacksonvile Correctional Facility. The remaining cases were community members. The cases include a female in her 20s, a male in his 20s, a female in her 40s, and a female in her 80s. All four community positives are in isolation at home. Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 594 with 168 cases currently active and 14 currently hospitalized.

Cass County Health officials reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 today. The positive cases include a male and a female in their teens, a female in her 20s, a female in her 40s, a male in his 50s, a male in his 70s, and three females in their 70s. All have been notified to isolate at home. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 327, with 38 cases currently active, and 2 people remaining hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 today. 1 of the cases was acquired in the community, with 5 more new positives at an unknown long-term care facility in the county. To date, the long-term care facility has had 23 cases. Greene County has now had a total of 137 positive cases, with 37 currently active.

Pike County Health Department officials have been notified of 3 new COVID-19 cases today. The new cases include a female in her 30s, a female in her 50s, and a male in his 60s. Pike County’s overall case count is now at 87 with 22 cases currently active and 5 remaining hospitalized.

Schuyler County Health officials announced 4 new positive cases today. The cases include 2 males and 2 females ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. Schuyler County has now had 30 positive cases of COVID-19, with 10 cases currently active. One-third of the new positive cases have came within the last two weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,360 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. The seven day statewide positivity rate dropped a percentage point to 4.4%.