COVID-19 Outbreak Reported at Jacksonville Wedding Reception

The Morgan County Health Department has learned of an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a wedding reception which took place on Saturday, July 25 at Hamilton’s Catering at 110 N East St in Jacksonville, IL. Four adults who attended the event have tested positive for COVID-19.



Effective immediately Health Department officials are placing all wedding guests from this gathering under quarantine.

Quarantine is used to separate individuals who have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 to determine whether they develop symptoms or test positive for the disease. A person under quarantine is required to stay in their home and may not leave, except to seek medical treatment, until they are released by the health department.

All members of the wedding party and any person who attended this event are to quarantine in place until Saturday, August 8.

If you attended this wedding reception and have questions about your quarantine, or wish to report a positive COVID test, please contact the Morgan County Health Department during normal business hours at 217-245-5111.

Any person who attended this event and has developed COVID-like symptoms is encouraged to seek testing immediately. Common symptoms experienced by the confirmed COVID-19 positive cases include, but not limited to:

 Fever > 100.4

 Cough

 Sore throat

 Shortness of Breath

 Sudden loss of taste & smell

Testing is now available in Morgan County regardless of ability to pay.

Call the Morgan County COVID-19 Testing Hotline at 217-479-1817 to schedule an appointment. Call center staff is available from 9 am – noon on

Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Health Department urges any person exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate at home and contact your medical doctor or primary care provider. Symptomatic individuals who do not have a medical

doctor or primary care provider may call the SIU COVID Hotline at 217-545-5100 to establish care.