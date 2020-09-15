COVID Cases Rise In Region Over the Weekend

A handful of counties in West Central Illinois are reporting new COVID-19 cases from today and over the weekend.

The Brown County Public Health Department has announced 4 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. Brown County has now had a total of 30 positive cases, 7 cases are currently active.

The Pike County Health Department announced 4 new cases of COVID-19. Pike County has now had a total of 100 positive cases. The cases include 3 females in their 20s, and 1 male in his 20s. 38 cases are currently active and one case in Pike County is currently hospitalized.

The Scott County Health Department has announced 9 new cases of COVID-19. Scott County has now had a total of 62 confirmed positives. Scott County currently has 13 active cases.

The Greene County Health Department announced 4 new cases of COVID-19 today. All 4 cases are community acquired. Greene County has now had a total of 186 positive cases, with 26 cases currently active. The Greene County Health Department, in conjunction with the Greene County Coroner, sadly announced another COVID-19 death in Greene County today. The death is related to the long term care outbreak at the White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There have been 4 deaths to date in Greene County related to the virus.

The Cass County Health Department reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, and an additional case today. The weekend cases include a male in his teens, a female in her 20s, and a male in his 40s. Today’s positive case was a male in his teens. Cass County’s overall positive case count is now at 352, with 23 cases currently active.

The Morgan County Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 from today and over the weekend. The cases include 1 female child, 2 female teens, 1 female in her 20s, 2 females in their 50s, 2 males in their 50s, and 1 female in her 60s. All are isolating at home. There are currently 53 active cases in the county, with 10 cases currently hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,373 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 5 additional confirmed deaths in the state. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is now at 3.6%.