COVID Cases Rising Sharply in Area

New cases of COVID-19 continue a rapid increase in the area.

New case counts have continued to increase since hitting a low of less than 30 on November 15th. The Morgan County Health Department confirmed 180 new cases over the past week, bringing the total of active in the county now to 218. The number of hospitalizations has doubled since last Monday, with now 10 Morgan County residents in the hospital with COVID.

Outbreaks are also on the rise. Waverly Community School District No. 6 now has 10 confirmed cases, and the Morgan County Jail continues to see an increase with now 12 confirmed cases. Outbreaks at The Pointe of Jacksonville, Bright Beginnings Daycare, and Cedarhurst Assisted Living are remaining steady.

Pike County is also seeing a rapid increase with 153 new cases reported since last Monday. The Pike County Health Department has also been notified of the 67th death of a Pike County resident in their 60’s whose death has been attributed to the virus. 149 cases are active in Pike with seven people hospitalized.

Cass County confirmed 27 new cases on Monday on top of the 67 new cases reported over the past week. Cass now has 92 active with four hospitalizations.

Scott County reported 36 new cases over the past week with now three people hospitalized.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, Region 3 which encompasses the entire WLDS/WEAI listening area, currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 9.1%