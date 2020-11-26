COVID Claims Five More Lives in West Central Illinois

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 25, 2020 at 6:28pm

COVID-19 claimed the lives of five people in West Central Illinois today.

Morgan County Health officials received confirmation today of the death of a female in her 60’s yesterday, and a female in her 70’s today who died at the hospital. There have now been 40 Morgan County deaths attributed to the virus.

52 new cases were confirmed in Morgan County today, bringing the active case count to 445, with 18 people currently hospitalized and 485 residents currently under quarantine.

Health officials say there will be no COVID updates during the long holiday weekend. Morgan County will report undated numbers on Monday, November 30th.

A 64 year old male died in his home today in Cass County. His death is now the 23rd attributed to the coronavirus in Cass County.

15 new cases were reported today in Cass County, bringing the total of active cases to 174, with 6 cases currently hospitalized. The Cass County Health Department says none of the cases are associated with any long-term care facility, and are all a result of community spread.

Greene County is reporting two deaths due to the virus today. No age or gender information was provided by Greene County Health Department officials.

Greene reported 20 new cases today, all are community acquired. No information on hospitalizations was provided in the Greene County update.

Scott County is reporting 15 new cases since Monday of this week. Scott now has a total of 44 active cases with one person hospitalized.

Pike County confirmed 10 new cases today. Pike currently has 130 active cases with 18 people currently hospitalized.

Schuyler County health officials confirmed 7 new cases today. Schuyler County currently has 70 active cases of the virus.

Brown County reported 5 new cases today, bringing their active case count to 86. 1 of those individuals is currently hospitalized.