COVID Claims Four More Friday, as Cases Continue to Spread in West Central IL

Additional COVID deaths were confirmed in West Central Illinois Friday.

The Morgan County Health Department confirmed the deaths of three residents due to COVID-19. A female in her 60’s died Thursday, and a female in her 80’s died Friday, with both being in a long term care facility. A male in his 80’s also succumb to the virus on Friday.

66 new cases were confirmed in Morgan County, bringing the active case count now to 359, with 12 of those hospitalized. There have now been 67 deaths of Morgan County residents that were attributed to the virus.

Pike County Health Officials were notified of the death of a male in his 50’s. The death is the 33rd in Pike County since the beginning of the pandemic.

13 new cases were confirmed in Pike County which now has a total of 101 active cases with 12 of those being hospitalized.

29 new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed in Cass County. The Cass County Health Department says none of the new cases are associated with any long-term care facility, all are a result of community spread transmission. Cass now has 254 active cases of the virus with five people who are hospitalized.

14 new cases were confirmed in Greene County, with health department officials confirming 11 were community acquired and three were acquired in shelter care. Greene County currently has 119 active cases of the virus.

Brown County confirmed 7 new cases since Thursday. Brown now has 67 active cases with two people currently hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported yesterday 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 190 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 9.4%.