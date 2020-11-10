COVID Exposure Reported at Jacksonville Restaurant

The Morgan County Health Department is alerting residents to an COVID-19 exposure linked to a local restaurant.

Health Department officials have learned of an exposure of COVID at Norma’s North Star Cafe located downtown at 211 East Court Street in Jacksonville.

According to the Morgan County Health Department, an employee of Norma’s North Star was reported to have worked on October 31st through November 2nd, and worked while symptomatic on November 2nd.

CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines state an individual can be contagious up to two days prior to the onset of symptoms.

Health Department officials are encouraging symptomatic individuals who visited this retailer on October 31st , November 1st and November 2nd to isolate at home and contact your medical doctor or primary care provider. Symptomatic individuals who do not have a medical doctor or primary care provider may call the SIU COVID Hotline at 217-545-5100 to establish care.

COVID testing services are available through the Health Department Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9-1 pm and located at W. Morgan Street (behind the Health Department), and IDPH will be hosting a drive through testing site at the Morgan County Fairgrounds this Thursday from 9am to 5 pm.