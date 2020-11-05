COVID Outbreak Confirmed at Morgan County Jail

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 5, 2020 at 4:56pm

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Morgan County Jail.

Two staff members and 6 offenders have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Department officials say they are actively working with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department to ensure the isolation of positive cases and ongoing infection prevention efforts.

29 new cases in total were confirmed in Morgan County today, including one inmate at the Jacksonville correctional center.

Morgan County currently has 183 active cases with two additional people hospitalized overnight bringing the total to 15. There are currently 325 individuals in Morgan County who are in quarantine.